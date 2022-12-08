ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NBC Sports

Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury

Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career

Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep

Chatter has been light of late in the Duke basketball staff's recruitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held an offer from the Blue Devils since March. But during his chat ...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win

It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
NBC Sports

Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports

What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win

After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
NBC Sports

Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury

The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill...
STARKVILLE, MS
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Mac Jones: No frustration, Matt Patricia called a great game

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones aired some complaints about the offense during a Week 13 loss to the Bills and there were several moments where he appeared to be frustrated during Monday night’s win in Arizona. ESPN cameras caught Jones cursing in the general direction of the team’s sideline a...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut

SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton

The Cowboys have signed a veteran free agent wide receiver, but it isn’t Odell Beckham Jr. The team announced the signing of longtime Colts star T.Y. Hilton on Monday. Hilton’s deal will run through the end of this season. Hilton spent the last 10 years with the Colts,...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles find a three-time Pro Bowl punter to replace Arryn Siposs

The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Siposs, in his second year with the Eagles, got hurt late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-21 win over the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Bills bring Cole Beasley back

Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason...
BUFFALO, NY

