WWMT
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
WWMT
MSP asks drivers to be careful after three deadly pedestrian crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a third deadly pedestrian crash in less than two weeks, state police are asking all of us to be better and more responsible drivers, especially with some of the conditions that come with this time of year. Every time we get in our cars, turn...
WWMT
More than 3.5 million Michiganders expected to travel for year-end holidays
DEARBORN, Mich. - ’Tis the season to travel. AAA estimates 3.5 million Michiganders will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2. That’s an increase of over 110,000 people from last year. “Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel...
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
WWMT
Michigan falling behind other states in economic progress, Business Leaders for MI says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A report from the Business Leaders for Michigan suggests that the state is falling behind other states when it comes to economic progress. As of Sunday, Michigan fell in rank by two spots to 31st place for economic growth and performance, despite showing improvement in per capita gross domestic product, median household income, poverty, and labor force participation.
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for suspect in attempted car theft
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A search is underway for a man who allegedly tried to steal a car from a home in Bethel Township early Monday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at a home on Block Road at 6:30 a.m. when a man got out...
WWMT
Wayland woman in critical condition after crash in Georgetown Township, deputies say
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Wayland woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township. The woman ran a red light...
WWMT
New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year
A local principal is being hailed as the best in the state. Adam Bowen is the principal at New Buffalo elementary school and was recently named the Michigan principal of the year. Mister Bowen was honored at an assembly after school today. While he already knew he had won Michigan...
WWMT
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect...
WWMT
Oakland County Prosecutor: Crumbley case stronger now than at last bond hearing
PONTIAC, Mich. - Defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have asked the court for a lower bond. The couple is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Their son who was 15 years old at the...
WWMT
Former gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says she will not run for GOP chair
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says she is not running to lead the Michigan republican party. Dixon made the announcement on conservative commentator's Tomi Lahren's Outkick show Monday night, saying she wasn't sure what her next step would be. Dixon did say she wanted to...
