Michigan State

WWMT

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan falling behind other states in economic progress, Business Leaders for MI says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A report from the Business Leaders for Michigan suggests that the state is falling behind other states when it comes to economic progress. As of Sunday, Michigan fell in rank by two spots to 31st place for economic growth and performance, despite showing improvement in per capita gross domestic product, median household income, poverty, and labor force participation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year

A local principal is being hailed as the best in the state. Adam Bowen is the principal at New Buffalo elementary school and was recently named the Michigan principal of the year. Mister Bowen was honored at an assembly after school today. While he already knew he had won Michigan...
NEW BUFFALO, MI

