Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Our six favorite Samsung Good Lock features for you to get started with
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung phones have improved a lot over the years, and it's no surprise that you'll often see them topping the list of our favorite Android phones. One of the many things we love about them is the extent of software customization available, and a collection of apps called Good Lock makes these phones even more tweakable than they are out of the box. Recently, Good Lock started expanding to more countries, giving a lot of users their first opportunity to use it. The sheer number of options in Good Lock could appear intimidating, so if you're just getting up to speed and need some advice on what to check out, here are our favorite features to get you started.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
The Verge
The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render
Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
SteelSeries Stratus+ vs. Razer Kishi v2: Which controller is best for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The SteelSeries Stratus+ is the latest iteration of the company's popular and well-received controller range for Android. If you want to park up and smash some skulls for a few hours, there's quite literally no better choice than this comfortable beauty.
What’s new in Android 13's March 2023 Feature Drop, now in beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google only just released Android 13’s first Feature Drop, but the company is already hard at work preparing the next update, which is supposed to come out in March 2023. Just like that, the first beta for this second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) is now out. While Google hasn’t spilled too many beans on what’s going to be new, avid experts took a look at what’s happening behind the scenes and which new features are going to be released as part of it.
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
How to take a macro shot on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.
Give the gift of simpler computing with these Lenovo Chromebook deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Celeron N4020) $114 $189 Save $75. Get the power of using a tablet or a laptop with a 360° hinge plus...
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
Download Google’s new Pixel wallpapers, launched with the December Feature Drop
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling have been on sale for a few months now, and they just keep getting better. Regular Feature Drops pack improvements like macro mode controls for the Pro model and other camera features for older Pixel phones. The December Feature Drop already brought a handful of snazzy new live wallpapers, but there are even more backgrounds in tow for you, as Google has announced.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
The Xiaomi 13 series launch as true Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 darlings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Xiaomi has become a perennial player in the Qualcomm stakes, announcing flagship phones with the newest flagship Snapdragon SoC and flagship cameras famously graced with the touch of legacy imaging company Leica. But with the all-new Xiaomi 13 series, it seems the manufacturer is narrowing its focus with two devices and pushing up the prestige by placing them in a higher price band.
Google's excellent Nest Audio speaker is $25 off right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google's Nest Audio provides excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers excellent sound quality. You can even pair two units using stereo pairing to enjoy even better music quality. At its discounted price, the speaker is too good to pass.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
The 5 top Flourish tips and tricks for perfect data visualizations
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Flourish is one of the most powerful data visualization tools out there. It helps analysts and content creators produce effective visualizations for all devices. And since Flourish runs in your browser, you don't need a souped up laptop to use Flourish; a good Chromebook will have more than enough pep in its step. It's also a tool that, like Google Pinpoint, is extremely useful for journalists. However, not all the tool's features are immediately apparent at first glance. So, here's a list of tips and tricks to help you get the most out of this versatile tool.
