New York City, NY

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson gets injury update ahead of Bulls matchup

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson exited the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a sprained ankle. Still, the Knicks won the game handily, 112-99, improving them to 14-13 with their fourth-consecutive victory. But with the team set to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the Knicks received a disappointing injury update on Brunson that hints at the possibility that he won’t be ready to play by then.
ClutchPoints

Toronto gets unfortunate O.G. Anunoby injury update

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby played in the team’s first 26 games before missing Sunday’s outing against the Orlando Magic with a hip injury. And a recent update on Anunoby’s injury status indicates that he is set to miss a few more upcoming games. According to Eric...
ClutchPoints

Knicks-Lakers trade talk details emerge

Details of trade talks between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers recently emerged, per HoopsHype and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers desperately need shooting. Their woes from beyond the arc have been well-documented throughout the first portion of the season. Any success they have found this year has not stemmed from […] The post Knicks-Lakers trade talk details emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Becky Hammon opens up on harsh reality that prompted exit from NBA

Before she led the Las Vegas Aces to the city’s first title by professional sports team there, Becky Hammon was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. There was a point where it looked like she was about to become the first woman to be a head coach in the NBA but Hammon decided […] The post Becky Hammon opens up on harsh reality that prompted exit from NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony drops truth bomb on lack of interest from NBA teams

There is no question that Carmelo Anthony, the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career. For around 15 years, Anthony scorched the nets with his combination of deadly shot creation, explosive bursts to the hoop and his overall offensive versatility. However, Father Time knows no bounds, and […] The post Carmelo Anthony drops truth bomb on lack of interest from NBA teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
ClutchPoints

Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday injury status update for Bucks-Warriors showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors face off Tuesday night in a heavyweight showdown between two title contenders. But, the question is, will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co be at full strength? It appears not. While Khris Middleton is probable to play despite a mild ankle sprain, guard Jrue Holiday is questionable because of a non-COVID-19 illness, per the NBA’s official injury report.
ClutchPoints

Is Draymond Green playing vs Bucks

After easily dispatching of the league-leading Boston Celtics last weekend, the Golden State Warriors face another challenge from a potential NBA Finals counterpart. Andrew Wiggins won’t be back for his team’s road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, still sidelined by an adductor strain that robs the defending champions of their top wing defender. But at least Draymond Green will be available for the Warriors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, right?
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Stan Van Gundy give Russell Westbrook his flowers for embracing Lakers bench role

It’s not easy to accept that one’s best days are behind them. That is especially the case if one has reached lofty heights in their careers. Such is the case for Russell Westbrook, the all-time triple doubles leader and the 2016-17 MVP. Westbrook, after a rough start to his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, […] The post Dwyane Wade, Stan Van Gundy give Russell Westbrook his flowers for embracing Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma

Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

