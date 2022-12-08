Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday
The New York Knicks won the battle but face a proverbial war when it comes to Jalen Brunson's immediate future.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Jalen Brunson gets injury update ahead of Bulls matchup
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson exited the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a sprained ankle. Still, the Knicks won the game handily, 112-99, improving them to 14-13 with their fourth-consecutive victory. But with the team set to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the Knicks received a disappointing injury update on Brunson that hints at the possibility that he won’t be ready to play by then.
ClutchPoints
Toronto gets unfortunate O.G. Anunoby injury update
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby played in the team’s first 26 games before missing Sunday’s outing against the Orlando Magic with a hip injury. And a recent update on Anunoby’s injury status indicates that he is set to miss a few more upcoming games. According to Eric...
Knicks-Lakers trade talk details emerge
Details of trade talks between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers recently emerged, per HoopsHype and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers desperately need shooting. Their woes from beyond the arc have been well-documented throughout the first portion of the season. Any success they have found this year has not stemmed from […] The post Knicks-Lakers trade talk details emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Becky Hammon opens up on harsh reality that prompted exit from NBA
Before she led the Las Vegas Aces to the city’s first title by professional sports team there, Becky Hammon was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. There was a point where it looked like she was about to become the first woman to be a head coach in the NBA but Hammon decided […] The post Becky Hammon opens up on harsh reality that prompted exit from NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Talked Cam Reddish Deal Earlier This Month
The Lakers hope to make a valuable trade as they eye roster improvements.
Carlos Correa’s MLB free agency coming down to two teams
The baseball Winter Meetings have concluded, and many anticipated the MLB hot stove to only continue heating up from there,
ClutchPoints
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Carmelo Anthony drops truth bomb on lack of interest from NBA teams
There is no question that Carmelo Anthony, the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career. For around 15 years, Anthony scorched the nets with his combination of deadly shot creation, explosive bursts to the hoop and his overall offensive versatility. However, Father Time knows no bounds, and […] The post Carmelo Anthony drops truth bomb on lack of interest from NBA teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday injury status update for Bucks-Warriors showdown
The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors face off Tuesday night in a heavyweight showdown between two title contenders. But, the question is, will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co be at full strength? It appears not. While Khris Middleton is probable to play despite a mild ankle sprain, guard Jrue Holiday is questionable because of a non-COVID-19 illness, per the NBA’s official injury report.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-8) visit the Utah Jazz (15-14) on Tuesday. Action tips off at 9:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Jazz prediction and pick. New Orleans has won seven consecutive games to push them to first place in the Western Conference. The...
Is Draymond Green playing vs Bucks
After easily dispatching of the league-leading Boston Celtics last weekend, the Golden State Warriors face another challenge from a potential NBA Finals counterpart. Andrew Wiggins won’t be back for his team’s road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, still sidelined by an adductor strain that robs the defending champions of their top wing defender. But at least Draymond Green will be available for the Warriors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, right?
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Dwyane Wade, Stan Van Gundy give Russell Westbrook his flowers for embracing Lakers bench role
It’s not easy to accept that one’s best days are behind them. That is especially the case if one has reached lofty heights in their careers. Such is the case for Russell Westbrook, the all-time triple doubles leader and the 2016-17 MVP. Westbrook, after a rough start to his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, […] The post Dwyane Wade, Stan Van Gundy give Russell Westbrook his flowers for embracing Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
