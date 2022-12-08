ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics & The Pulpit – The Georgia Runoff, LexRex Institute, And The Procedure – December 7, 2022

By Matthew Frieda
Host: Pastor Jerry Cook

Guests: Alexander Habberbush, Pastor Max Graves

Topic: Politics & The Pulpit – The Georgia Runoff, LexRex Institute, And The Procedure – December 7, 2022

On this episode of Politics & The Pulpit, our host Pastor Jerry Cook from Freedoms Way Baptist Church discusses the preparation that Republicans should prepare their nominees for based on this year’s mid terms and also welcomes in Alexander Habberbush from the Lex Rex Institute and Pastor Max Graves.

Pastor Cook begins by discussing the runoff in Georgia and plays a clip from Herschel Walker’s concession speech. He explains that Republicans need to more carefully vet their candidates and to start understanding the “rules” of new democratic voting guidelines such as early voting.

“We need to learn play hardball like the opposing team,” Pastor Cook said.  “I want you to think about this in many of the states that we were competing against in November, the election laws that have been passed have clearly moved in a more democratic direction in regards to early election. The fact is, going forward, we need to realize that early voting like in California, we better take full advantage of that.”

Later, Alexander Habberbush joins the show to discuss the Lex Rex Institute, dedicated to preserving our Republic by ensuring that its only ruler is and remains the law. Lastly, Pastor Cook welcomes in Pastor Max Graves to discuss a recently released movie “The Procedure” which details the performance of an abortion. Pastor Graves is preparing a rally to be hosted in the coming weeks where they will show this film and hope to educate those on abortion.

Listen to the entire show here as Pastor Cook discusses the republican strategy moving forward and chats with Alexander and Max!

