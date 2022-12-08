Man pleads guilty in 2019 Cedar Park deadly shooting of active-duty airman

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of three people arrested in connection with a 2019 deadly shooting of an active-duty airman pleaded guilty earlier this week, according to court records.

Cornelius Martin, 20 at the time of the arrest, entered a guilty plea for murder Dec. 6, court records said.

If the court accepts Martin’s guilty plea, he could serve up to 40 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. Additionally, Martin could receive a jail credit of 1,406 days, according to court records.

In January 2019, the Cedar Park Police Department responded to reports of a man, later identified as Robert Burroughs, who was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2200 block of South Lakeline Blvd., police said.

According to police, Burroughs and his wife had just parked their car outside the apartments when a suspect shot him. Burroughs was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes.

According to the Air Force Personnel Records, Burroughs, the Airman First Class, graduated from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, and he was temporarily assigned for training at the 316th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas.

