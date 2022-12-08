ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Man pleads guilty in 2019 Cedar Park deadly shooting of active-duty airman

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3Ni4_0jcFNpmb00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of three people arrested in connection with a 2019 deadly shooting of an active-duty airman pleaded guilty earlier this week, according to court records.

Cornelius Martin, 20 at the time of the arrest, entered a guilty plea for murder Dec. 6, court records said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 arrested after attempted robbery death of active-duty airman

If the court accepts Martin’s guilty plea, he could serve up to 40 years in the Texas Department of Corrections. Additionally, Martin could receive a jail credit of 1,406 days, according to court records.

In January 2019, the Cedar Park Police Department responded to reports of a man, later identified as Robert Burroughs, who was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2200 block of South Lakeline Blvd., police said.

According to police, Burroughs and his wife had just parked their car outside the apartments when a suspect shot him. Burroughs was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes.

According to the Air Force Personnel Records, Burroughs, the Airman First Class, graduated from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, and he was temporarily assigned for training at the 316th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest man wanted for child fondling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for child fondling in Austin is found in Laredo. On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found Gerardo Alvaro Mireles-Lopez, 40 near Oleander Park. Once in custody, records showed he was wanted in Austin for child-fondling. He will remain in Border Patrol custody pending other...
LAREDO, TX
News Channel 25

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
TEMPLE, TX
wufe967.com

Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint

Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
AUSTIN, TX
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
fox44news.com

DPS Troopers are looking for a deadly hit-and-run driver

Mills County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators say it happened on US 183 near Goldthwaite. Tow truck driver Patrick Morin was loading and securing a vehicle when a pickup truck struck the 61-year-old from Buchanan Dam.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy