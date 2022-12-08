Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Family Care Center Talks Job Opportunities in Colorado
Every week we Great Day Colorado speaks to the folks at Family Care Center about the different services they have to offer. Now, if that’s peaked your interest, you might be excited to learn that they are hiring! GDC Host Spencer Thomas teamed up with FCC Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Whitney Nagy, to learn more about the many opportunities they have open at this amazing company.
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
KDVR.com
‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ Scattered Across Colorado Features Festive Favorites
Christmas is less than two weeks away and we’re celebrating the season at the most festive pop-up our state has to offer! The ‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ concept is a world wide phenomenon that has locations scattered across the entire state of Colorado. From kitschy holiday décor, to professionally-developed cocktails, this space has it all. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live all morning getting an inside look at the Greenwood Village location inside ‘the Rouge Wine Bar & Patio’.
KDVR.com
Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season
The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season. The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Denver weather: This is a hard snowstorm to forecast.
KDVR.com
How Colorado’s budget has grown in 20 years
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s population has boomed in the last 20 years and so has its budget. Colorado has never had a larger budget, according to an analysis of previous budgets by the Common Sense Institute, a non-partisan free market think tank. The Centennial State’s total appropriations for the 2023 fiscal year come to $37.4 billion.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
KDVR.com
Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow
The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Wind, blizzard conditions …. The weather will look more of the same for the rest of the afternoon. If it is dry where you are, it...
KDVR.com
Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Monday scheduled a special election for Feb. 21 to replace the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D). McEachin, who was first elected to represent Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in 2016, died at the age of 61 late last month after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
KDVR.com
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its...
Comments / 0