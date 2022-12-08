Read full article on original website
Related
The GOAT and the Kids Have Argentina on Brink of World Cup Title
Argentina has longed for the perfect formula to win a World Cup with Lionel Messi. With its current group—and with Messi’s current form—La Albiceleste may just have it.
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Yardbarker
Iranian footballer sentenced to death for campaigning for women’s rights
Iranian football is once again under threat of regime violence, after it emerged that footballer Amir Nasr-Nazdani has been sentenced to death by the Iranian authorities. This comes just weeks after the Iranian national anthem as booed by Iranian fans at the World Cup, and Iranian players neglected to sing the national anthem for their first game. Coach Carlos Queiroz dismissed questions of human rights abuses as hypocritical.
