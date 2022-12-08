Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
City of Paris Holiday Sanitation Schedule
Due to the Christmas holiday, the Sanitation schedule is as follows:. The department will pick up bulk items with regular trash from Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22, not on Friday, December 23. We will start picking up Monday’s trash on Tuesday, December 27, and continue our efforts through...
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
Top State Runners Recognized By Hopkins County Commissioners Court
Some of the top runners in the state — Miller Grove and Saltillo Cross Country teams — were recognized by Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning. “This is an exciting time. We have some of the finest young people in the state here in the courtroom today,” said Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom, prior to reading four proclamations, one each recognizing the athletic achievements of three groups of Hopkins County students as well as one Lady Hornet for her individual achievement in the 2-mile course during the at the State of Texas Class 1A Cross Country Meet.
KLTV
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized. According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.
ketr.org
Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday
In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
City Council To Consider Bids, Award Contract For Construction Of New Senior Citizens Center
After a lengthy delay of more than a year, Sulphur Springs City Council is expected during Tuesday night’s regular December meeting to consider bids and at long last award a contract for construction of a new Senior Citizens Activity Center on Oak Avenue. The City Council is also slated...
KXII.com
Shots fired at man on street, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
Chamber Connection – Dec. 7: Nominations For 2022 Outstanding Individuals, Businesses Sought
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to the following addresses:
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
Annual Blanket Drive
Help bring comfort and warmth to people across Texas this year. Drop your donation off at 865 Como St in Sulphur Springs.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The17th annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s...
City Approves 35 MPH Speed Limit For The Section Of Mockingbird Lane South Of I-30
In the future, you’ should be able to legally drive a little bit faster along Mockingbird Lane, south of Interstate 30. Sulphur Springs City Council on Dec. 6, 2022, approved Ordinance No. 2819, which sets a prima facie speed limit of 35 miles per hour along Mockingbird Lane. The...
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image Body Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of December 12-17 News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image ...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0