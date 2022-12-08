ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Legislators introduce bill to strengthen civil rights protections

Legislation to strengthen civil rights protections against harassment in schools, including improved Title IX policies, has now been introduced in both houses of Congress. The Students’ Access to Freedom & Educational Rights Act (SAFER) Act would amend the standards for harassment lawsuits brought under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) and create additional protections for students who experience sex-based harassment. The SAFER Act would also require...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ARIZONA STATE
Montana Free Press

Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
MONTANA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West

Nevada has more public land than nearly any other state – second only to Alaska – making Biden’s plan to increase renewable energy on public lands of key importance to the state. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis) People are also reading…. Policy, politics and progressive commentary. Secretary of the...
NEVADA STATE
Connecticut Public

Respect for Marriage Act clears Congress with bipartisan support

Both the House and the Senate have passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill will head to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law, which is expected to happen soon. The legislation passed 258-169 in the House Thursday with bipartisan support,...
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy