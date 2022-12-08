ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Recount in Colorado House of Representatives race

By Nick Koziara
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of House District 43 in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman.

According to uncertified results, Marshall won the race by a razor-thin margin. The 22,877 ballots cast for Marshall give him 50.45 percent of the total vote. 22,472 ballots cast for Huffman gives him 49.55 percent of the vote total. That’s a difference of just 405 ballots which accounts for less than 1 percent of the vote.

These margins are close, but they aren’t quite sufficient for an automatic recount. In Colorado, a mandatory recount occurs if the margin of difference is less than .5 percent. In this race, the difference was .89 percent.

Secretary of State officials tell us candidate Huffman requested a recount on December 5 and was provided an estimate from Douglas County for $738. Candidate Huffman submitted a $1,000 check to the Colorado Department of State on December 7. Once the recount is completed, any unused funds will be refunded to the candidate.

Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with a recount of this race, which must be completed by Thursday, December 15th.

Comments / 13

Double-A Ron
4d ago

I live in Fruita, we are all praying (not fake RINO prayers like boebert, but actual Christian prayers for hope and peace) that Boebert DOES NOT represent us ever again. We need leaders, not a RINO that emulates AOC and Trump.

Reply(5)
3
