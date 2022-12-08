Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
Central Illinois Proud
Roanoke boil order lifted
ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Tuesday morning, the boil order for the Village of Roanoke has been lifted. The water is safe to consume.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria School Board approves $4 million bid for Peoria Stadium renovations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More changes are coming to the Peoria Stadium. At Monday’s meeting, the Peoria Public School Board approved a $4.4 million bid for the Track and Artificial Turf Project. The project will renovate the track and football turf at the stadium. The funds will be...
25newsnow.com
Pekin to sell 70 acres for $100 as incentive to build sports complex
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria woman honored with blood donation hall of fame
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — September Nott of East Peoria has been inducted into the Fresenius-Kabi Donation Hall of Fame. Fresenius-Kabi is a global healthcare company that partners with blood centers. Nott donated 190 platelets of blood over the course of 10 years through the American Red Cross. Her donations...
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to reduce weekend service
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
Central Illinois Proud
Walker Hayes coming to Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Walker Hayes’ Duck Buck Tour is coming to the Peoria Civic Center in 2023. According to a press release, the headlining tour will kick off in Rosemont on April 13 before coming to the Peoria Civic Center on April 14. “I can’t wait to get...
Central Illinois Proud
How the holidays will affect trash pickup for Normal residents
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The holidays are fast approaching, so be sure to plan ahead as your garbage pickup schedules may be altered. On Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, only household garbage and recycling will be collected. Bulky waste and yard waste will not be picked up, but they will be collected the following week on your regular collection day.
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Central Illinois Proud
Friendship House to hold annual ham giveaway for the holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is once again giving away hams for the holidays to families in need in the Greater Peoria Area. This yearly event is the Friendship House’s way to give back to the community, said a press release sent Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
