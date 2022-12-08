ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
The Spun

Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
Daily Mail

Ruthless Kylian Mbappe taunts Harry Kane by LAUGHING at the England captain after his decisive missed penalty that saw France knock the Three Lions out and reach the World Cup semi-finals

French star Kylian Mbappe was pictured laughing after England captain Harry Kane fired his second penalty over the crossbar, as the reigning world champions earned a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Kane had earlier brought his side level from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni's first half opener, equalling...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
The Independent

Lionel Messi urges Fifa to drop Netherlands vs Argentina referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Lionel Messi has called on Fifa to drop referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands.The Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties, but the Spanish referee caused controversy in the way he officiated the match.Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards over the course of the tie as emotions spilled over, including Messi, with the South Americans furious, including goalkeeper Emi Martinez labelling him “useless”.“I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened,” Messi said.“I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee...
Daily Mail

Socceroos legend calls for disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo to play a leadership role from the bench or risk disrupting Portugal's World Cup chances

Socceroos legend Robbie Slater believes how Cristiano Ronaldo behaves on the bench could make or break Portugal's World Cup chances ahead of their quarter-final against tournament surprise package Morocco. Slater, who played 44 internationals for Australia, said the maligned Manchester United striker needed to accept his role as a role-player...
The Independent

‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit

The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...

