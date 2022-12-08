Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan
No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Lionel Messi makes fantastic reference to Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme
Argentina captain Lionel Messi was on song – and on hand to hark back to another classic No.10
Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
‘Just tall people and long balls’ – Messi tears into Van Gaal for saying Dutch play good football after World Cup loss
ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi tore into Holland boss Louis van Gaal for his long ball approach to their World Cup quarter-final. The South American champions avoided a late scare, beating the Dutch on penalties after seeing their two-goal lead evaporate late on in normal time. Beanstalk Wout Weghorst bagged the...
Touching World Cup Moment As Heartbroken Neymar Comforted By Son Of Croatian Player
The Brazil star was in tears after the shock quarter-final defeat following penalties in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Ruthless Kylian Mbappe taunts Harry Kane by LAUGHING at the England captain after his decisive missed penalty that saw France knock the Three Lions out and reach the World Cup semi-finals
French star Kylian Mbappe was pictured laughing after England captain Harry Kane fired his second penalty over the crossbar, as the reigning world champions earned a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Kane had earlier brought his side level from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni's first half opener, equalling...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker
Messi: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!”
The 35 year old Lionel Messi showed great character and rightfully picked up man of the match last night as he led his country past a tough match against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. After the game someone from the Dutch squad really got on his never and the PSG striker told him.
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Lionel Messi urges Fifa to drop Netherlands vs Argentina referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz
Lionel Messi has called on Fifa to drop referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands.The Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties, but the Spanish referee caused controversy in the way he officiated the match.Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards over the course of the tie as emotions spilled over, including Messi, with the South Americans furious, including goalkeeper Emi Martinez labelling him “useless”.“I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened,” Messi said.“I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Socceroos legend calls for disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo to play a leadership role from the bench or risk disrupting Portugal's World Cup chances
Socceroos legend Robbie Slater believes how Cristiano Ronaldo behaves on the bench could make or break Portugal's World Cup chances ahead of their quarter-final against tournament surprise package Morocco. Slater, who played 44 internationals for Australia, said the maligned Manchester United striker needed to accept his role as a role-player...
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
Comments / 0