New outdoor concert venue to open at Suffolk Downs racetrack

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

BOSTON - A new outdoor concert venue is opening in East Boston at a landmark site.

"The Stage at Suffolk Downs" is expected to open in spring of 2023 at the racetrack infield, with a capacity of 8,500.

Bowery Presents, which operates Roadrunner, The Sinclair and Royale, is opening the venue. Some big names have performed at Suffolk Downs in the past, including The Beatles, The Jackson 5, Radiohead and Bjork.

"With The Stage at Suffolk Downs, The Bowery Presents plans to honor the site's musical legacy, while reinvigorating the space to bring an open-air summer concert experience to all," the company said.

There's no word yet on which artists are lined up to perform at the new venue.

CBS Boston

