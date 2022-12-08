ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts

Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia

We’re reviewing all 316 players to play in Houston’s system in 2022. Freylin Garcia is a six-foot-three, 170 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Guayubin, DR. Born on December 6, 1997, Garcia signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. Garcia spent 2016 through 2018 at...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 10, 2022

A Houston Astros fan’s letter to New York Mets fans (click2houston.com) Alex Bregman tells ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast about Las Vegas celebration and focus on possible repeat ($houstonchronicle.com) Houston Astros’ Julia Morales reports on life with the team, work-family balance, her new fashion line, and more (houstonculturemap.com)...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy