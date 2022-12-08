ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

franklincountynow.com

Water Main Repairs In Hatfield

(Hatfield, MA) The Town of Hatfield will be conducting water main repairs today to stop leaks. Residents can expect their water to be shut off on Prospect Street from the American Legion to Prospect Court and Porter Avenue starting at 9 a.m.
HATFIELD, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
NORTHFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH

DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
DOVER, NH
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Laura Scheinfein and Ryan Walsh acquired the property at 4A Whittier Street, Worcester, from Erickson Rivera perez on Nov. 15, 2022, for $385,000 which represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,348-square-foot lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

