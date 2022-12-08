ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 5 days ago

The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion.

A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon Johnson, according to task force president Kamilah Moore.

The task force projects that California residents who are recognized descendants of slaves could be eligible for as much as $223,200 per person as part of an effort to redress historical housing discrimination.

The number estimated by the task force after it multiplied “the average-per capita housing wealth gap” with the number of Black residents living in California in 1980. However, the task force also acknowledged that not all Black residents in California were descendants of enslaved African Americans, or were subject to the discriminatory housing practices of the state between  1933 and 1977.

“So, the community eligibility will be based on lineage determined by an individual being African American, the descendant of a (person enslaved as chattel) or descendant of a free-Black person living in the United States prior to the end of the 19th century,” Moore said during an April task force meeting, as reported by Black Voice News .

Although California was never a slave state, it still had segregationist policies in the post-civil war period, with a rise in racial violence against African Americans that began during slavery, and peaked in the years after World War II, when new opportunities resulted in African American families attempting to move into historically white neighborhoods, according to the findings of the task force.

“Reparations are designed to repair and heal the damages done to Africans for 400 years who (suffered) through Jim Crow (laws),” California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said at a January task force meeting. “Recent immigrants do not share our common oppression at the same level. … Reparations are for those who are descendants of slavery. Their ties are permanently severed from their homeland and their ability to return to Africa is almost impossible. We are truly Americans.”

In the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan hosted more events in California than in Louisiana or Mississippi, according to the report from the task force.

The report also cited discriminatory policies on a federal level that negatively affected African American Californians, including redlining. Black neighborhoods were destroyed to construct parks and highways, according to the task force.

“Government laws and policies perpetuating badges of slavery have helped white Americans accumulate wealth, while erecting barriers that have prevented African Americans from doing the same. These harms compounded over generations, resulting in an enormous gap in wealth between white and African Americans today in the nation and in California,” reads an excerpt of  of the executive summary of the 2022 interim report .

Santa Clarita had a close brush with hate groups in the late 1960s, when a San Fernando man and “Grand Cyclops” or chief officer of the California Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, held a faux cross burning at an address on Soledad Canyon Road near Capra Road,in the eastern reaches of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Local Santa Clarita representative, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, voted in favor of AB 3121, which established the Reparations Task Force. Upon being contacted by KHTS for comment on the findings of the task force, Wilk determined that he needed more time to provide meaningful thought on the complex issue.

Requests for comment to the office of newly-elected Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Simi Valley have gone unanswered as of the publication of this article.

Comments / 460

JBTeeTime
4d ago

So. Let me get this straight. Gav wants to collect taxes from people who never owned slaves, to pay people who were never slaves, in a state that never had slavery? 🤔🤷‍♂️ #Panderingforvotes

Reply(6)
67
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
4d ago

So is California going to give back the state of California to Mexico? How about the Indians, what do they get?

Reply(29)
69
the@dougo.
4d ago

I’ll leave the state before I let my tax dollars be spent so foolishly. Get ready for a huge population influx. 😃

Reply(33)
80
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

