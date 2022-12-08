ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News

Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses

Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
AMESBURY, MA
WCVB

Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Body of 40-year-old woman found in building behind Stoughton home, officials say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding behind a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park St., near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy