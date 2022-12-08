Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Boston Driver Went 'Rouge' When He Smashed Into NH State Trooper's Cruiser
No good deed goes unpunished for the New Hampshire trooper whose cruiser was smashed into by a Massachusetts driver while he was investigating the scene of another crash. Trooper Joshua Farmer was called to investigate a single vehicle crash on I-93 southbound near exit 14 in Cocord, NH, on Sunday Dec 11. around 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire State Police report.
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Boston 25 News
Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses
Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
universalhub.com
Tractor-trailer driver hits guardrail at Father Hart Bridge in Hyde Park, snares traffic across neighborhood
Tony shows us the suddenly sagging trailer of an 18-wheeler whose driver found out what happens when you hit a guard rail at the intersection of Milton Street and Hyde Park Avenue by the Readville train station. Hyde Park rush-hour traffic, already a daily mess due to the closing of the River Street Bridge in Cleary Square, got even worse.
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police are searching for a Maine man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in a North Shore town. Michael Gray, 31, called the police Saturday night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle. When entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody.
WCVB
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
WCVB
Body of 40-year-old woman found in building behind Stoughton home, officials say
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Police and the District Attorney's office said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding behind a Stoughton home. That investigation is unfolding at 743 Park St., near 5th Street, where numerous Stoughton Police Department officers and vehicles were seen. Police wrapped a ring of yellow tape around a Massachusetts home and shifted passing traffic for the investigation.
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H. Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving...
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
One Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in I-293 Crashes
Speed contributed to a tragic night on two New Hampshire highways with one person killed on Interstate 293 and another seriously injured when their vehicle flipped over near a ramp onto Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe slammed into a tree around 1:10 a.m....
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
Comments / 0