Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United teammate could be following Cristiano Ronaldo off of team
The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United appears to be having a ripple effect, with rumors swirling that Diogo Dalot could be the next big player to leave Old Trafford. Ronaldo's fellow countryman is coming off of an impressive showing at the World Cup, which has prompted the...
France players dealing with illness crisis ahead of World Cup game vs. Morocco
France are facing a potential fitness crisis ahead of its pivotal 2022 World Cup clash with Morocco on Wednesday. Multiple players are dealing with illnesses, according to The Sun, as a bug has started to spread around the team. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano – both of whom started in the team’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over England – were forced to sit out of training on Tuesday, just one day before the match. Upamecano has a sore throat while Rabiot is feeling under the weather, per the report, and their availability against Morocco is in doubt. Previous 1 of...
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and score as Messi and Alvarez send Argentina into final
Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup,...
