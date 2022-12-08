France are facing a potential fitness crisis ahead of its pivotal 2022 World Cup clash with Morocco on Wednesday. Multiple players are dealing with illnesses, according to The Sun, as a bug has started to spread around the team. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano – both of whom started in the team’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over England – were forced to sit out of training on Tuesday, just one day before the match. Upamecano has a sore throat while Rabiot is feeling under the weather, per the report, and their availability against Morocco is in doubt. Previous 1 of...

