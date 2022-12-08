Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of a winter storm continues today as more than 200 customers lost power in Kingsbury County in eastern South Dakota. As of 1 p.m., the South Dakota Rural Electric Association reported that 1,064 customers of member cooperatives were without power. Most of them were in eastern South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
KELOLAND TV
Good Sam partners with SFSD to host Community Campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent and more than 20,000 job openings across the state, South Dakota is in need of more workers. It’s one reason the Sioux Falls School District has created the Community Campus, a program designed to help more students live independently and successful join the workforce.
KELOLAND TV
Winter supply drive at SDUIH benefits area students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Ice leaves mark in Sioux Falls, snow ahead as storm shifts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sleet, ice, slush and just rain are part of Tuesday’s mixed bag of moisture for the Sioux Falls area. A power outage forced George McGovern Middle School to close at noon today, a school official said. There have been reported power outages in...
KELOLAND TV
Snow removal workers paid big for tough job
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota winter storm to bring snow, ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freezing rain fell across eastern KELOLAND Tuesday. The most notable freezing rainfall was reported at 1 inch. In Sioux Falls, up to a quarter of an inch fell. KELOLAND Weather has a breakdown of the totals. Power outages due to the storm were already...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 closed Chamberlain to Wyoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT. At 12:30 p.m. CT, the DOT said I-90...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Tuesday
The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Tuesday. Click below for our interactive radar. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:. For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. Roads around Rapid City are seeing drifting snow, slippery spots and visibility at...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
KELOLAND TV
Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
KELOLAND TV
New expo building part of fairgrounds study
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities. The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to...
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm bearing down on KELOLAND
It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. The video below shows the ice in Lake Preston. Blizzard conditions are developing in western SD with our view on the Rapid City LIVE CAM. Here’s the radar coverage across KELOLAND. You...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Navigating holiday stress, family genetics & Grouchmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the holiday season which typically brings a lot of stress. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with a Sandford Health Therapist about how to best navigate all the emotions this time of year can bring. At your family gatherings...
Comments / 0