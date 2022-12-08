ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of a winter storm continues today as more than 200 customers lost power in Kingsbury County in eastern South Dakota. As of 1 p.m., the South Dakota Rural Electric Association reported that 1,064 customers of member cooperatives were without power. Most of them were in eastern South Dakota.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Sam partners with SFSD to host Community Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent and more than 20,000 job openings across the state, South Dakota is in need of more workers. It’s one reason the Sioux Falls School District has created the Community Campus, a program designed to help more students live independently and successful join the workforce.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter supply drive at SDUIH benefits area students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice leaves mark in Sioux Falls, snow ahead as storm shifts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sleet, ice, slush and just rain are part of Tuesday’s mixed bag of moisture for the Sioux Falls area. A power outage forced George McGovern Middle School to close at noon today, a school official said. There have been reported power outages in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow removal workers paid big for tough job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota winter storm to bring snow, ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freezing rain fell across eastern KELOLAND Tuesday. The most notable freezing rainfall was reported at 1 inch. In Sioux Falls, up to a quarter of an inch fell. KELOLAND Weather has a breakdown of the totals. Power outages due to the storm were already...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: I-90 closed Chamberlain to Wyoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT. At 12:30 p.m. CT, the DOT said I-90...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Tuesday

The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Tuesday. Click below for our interactive radar. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:. For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. Roads around Rapid City are seeing drifting snow, slippery spots and visibility at...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New expo building part of fairgrounds study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities. The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

State offices closed ahead of snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Big storm coming for the work week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major winter storm bearing down on KELOLAND

It is a busy morning across KELOLAND with significant amounts of rain, freezing rain, and snow across KELOLAND. The video below shows the ice in Lake Preston. Blizzard conditions are developing in western SD with our view on the Rapid City LIVE CAM. Here’s the radar coverage across KELOLAND. You...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

