Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
WECT
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland motorcycle group gathers for Christmas ride through neighborhood; organize food drive
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A motorcycle group took their annual ride around a Leland community for a good cause. The Hogs in the Forest drove around Brunswick Forest on Saturday with their motorcycles decorated in their Christmas finest. Santa and Mrs. Clause were riding in style in a red...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
WNCT
Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed
While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WECT
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned. According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County first responders collect toy and food for communities they serve
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There was a little friendly competition between the Leland police and fire departments Friday — all for a good cause. Both fire and police were at the Walmart in Leland collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys. All donations will go to Brunswick Family...
Local business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged in Brunswick County fatal hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County. On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape in North Carolina, deputies investigating, sheriff says
The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Solid Waste Hours For the Holidays
Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, December 23 thru Tuesday, December, 27 – Christmas:. All convenience sites will be closing at 5:00 PM Saturday, December 24. Normal operations shall resume on Monday, December 26. The Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Wednesday, December 28.
WECT
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
