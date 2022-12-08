ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed

While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man charged in Brunswick County fatal hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County. On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Solid Waste Hours For the Holidays

Bladen County Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Friday, December 23 thru Tuesday, December, 27 – Christmas:. All convenience sites will be closing at 5:00 PM Saturday, December 24. Normal operations shall resume on Monday, December 26. The Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Wednesday, December 28.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

One lane of River Road to close for repairs today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

