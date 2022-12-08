ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT releases data and tips to avoid deer-related collisions

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021, up from almost 5,600 in 2020. 2021 crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 fatalities. State Farm reports Pennsylvanians have a one-in-57 chance of being involved in an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pa. House vacancies leave 2023 power, leadership in question

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's unfinished business to deal with in Harrisburg. While Democrats won enough seats in November to control the House, those seats are now empty and Republicans are calling Democrat's moves to take power into question. Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while working shift

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the filing of DUI charges against a trooper. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the roadway, PSP said.
HARRISBURG, PA
Flu fast facts | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
