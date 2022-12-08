Read full article on original website
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
PennDOT releases data and tips to avoid deer-related collisions
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021, up from almost 5,600 in 2020. 2021 crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 fatalities. State Farm reports Pennsylvanians have a one-in-57 chance of being involved in an...
Gov. Wolf announces $5 million in grant funding to improve traffic safety
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 20 municipalities will receive a total of $5 million in grant funding to install and maintain traffic signal technologies through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program. The funding will increase mobility and efficiency...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Attorney General Shapiro's office secures $10 billion in opioid crisis relief funds from CVS, Walgreens
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday his office has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
State Democrats respond to lawsuit filed to prevent voters from filling 3 vacant House seats
The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
Pa. House vacancies leave 2023 power, leadership in question
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's unfinished business to deal with in Harrisburg. While Democrats won enough seats in November to control the House, those seats are now empty and Republicans are calling Democrat's moves to take power into question. Democrats took control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the...
Over 450 vehicles are up for grabs in the final Commonwealth Vehicle Auction of the season
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials said that if people are still looking for a gift this holiday season, they don't need to look far. The Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is making its final lap this season at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on Tuesday—auctioning off more than 450 vehicles. The auction...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while working shift
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Dec. 6., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the filing of DUI charges against a trooper. Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the roadway, PSP said.
School counselors across Pennsylvania meet in Lancaster County for Youth Mental Health Summit
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvanian school counselors, health professionals, youth leaders, policy maker and students met in Lancaster County for the Youth Mental Health Summit on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania School Counselors Association (PSCA) said they held the conference to speak about the alarming mental health crisis seen across Pennsylvanian schools.
When is your child no longer contagious? How to prepare for winter sicknesses, holiday gatherings
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A variety of illnesses are on the rise in Pennsylvania, creating a "triple-demic" just in time to derail holiday plans. WellSpan Health's Dr. Vinitha Moopen joined FOX43 this morning to discuss how to deal with sickness amid the season of family gatherings. One of the most...
Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season. Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today. It's a part of the Red Cross's...
Flu fast facts | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
‘My fear is it’s going to go up and stay up’ | Flu cases rise amid holiday season
YORK, Pa. — As the end of the year approaches and the holiday season continues, health experts are seeing a surge in viruses, infections, and diseases they’re now calling a "Triple-Demic." Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, COVID-19, and flu are the leading illnesses during the winter months. According to...
Research site says 'There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays' is Pennsylvania's favorite Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — When it comes to holiday music, everybody's got a favorite. Some prefer the swinging classics from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, or Frank Sinatra. Others like more modern takes. Recent research from the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined the most-popular Christmas song in Pennsylvania is the classic "(There's...
