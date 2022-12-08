Talk about a blast from the past. In an effort to increase tourism in Flint in the 1980s, the promotional video above was released. Fast forward to 2022 - I wonder what you think should be included If the city of Flint were to make another promotional and or tourist video? As you will see in the classic video above, the Hyatt Regency Hotel would not be a part of a 2022 video, but there are plenty of places that should be.

FLINT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO