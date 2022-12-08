Read full article on original website
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
awesomemitten.com
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County
If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
Blast From The Past – 1980s Flint Promotional Video
Talk about a blast from the past. In an effort to increase tourism in Flint in the 1980s, the promotional video above was released. Fast forward to 2022 - I wonder what you think should be included If the city of Flint were to make another promotional and or tourist video? As you will see in the classic video above, the Hyatt Regency Hotel would not be a part of a 2022 video, but there are plenty of places that should be.
WNEM
Hometown Heroes Night at Spirits v. Firebirds Game
The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants to support small local businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bay City is expanding...
WNEM
Committee appoints new Shiawassee Co. sheriff
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County will soon have a new sheriff. The current sheriff, Brian Begole, was elected to the state House of Representatives this past election, leaving a vacancy at the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a committee appointed Doug Chapman, a sergeant with the...
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
Neeley outspent Weaver by nearly 3-to-1 margin in Flint mayoral election
FLINT, MI -- Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley outspent his challenger in this Nov. 8 general election by a nearly three-to-one margin, new campaign finance reports show. Reports filed with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office show Neeley, who will deliver his State of the City address on Tuesday, Dec. 13, won re-election by spending more than $216,000 compared to more than $83,000 spent by his challenger and former Mayor Karen Weaver.
WNEM
Community coming together
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Bay City recycling program receives grant for expansion. Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. How to assess and budget for home renovations. Updated: 7...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
WNEM
Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas. The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday,...
Flint man’s May 2020 murder was result of internal gang dispute, defendant testifies
FLINT, MI – The murder of a 22-year-old Flint man whose body was found after more than a year after he was reported missing was an internal gang act, with one member of the Insane Spanish Cobras killing another, according to court testimony. Craig “CJ” Myott was shot in...
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
Flushing man killed in crash remembered as familiar face around town
FLUSHING, MI — Friends and family of Michael Scott Cobb sat at round tables adorned with colorful tablecloths beneath the tall ceiling at Flushing’s Goggins Hall on Monday and reminisced about the man many residents knew as a familiar face, riding his bike around town. As dozens lined...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
WNEM
Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
