Local sports calendar (Dec. 9-18)

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl turns in a first-place all-around score of 35.625 to help lead Stillwater to a 132.325-130.0 Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over Park. Wittl posts the top scores for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) in the uneven bars (9.2), floor (9.4) and beam (8.325). ...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO