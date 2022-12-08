ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Don't Practice on Thursday

By John Shipley
 5 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have any new injury updates on Thursday, with the same four players being listed on the day's practice report.

Just like the previous day, Jacksonville's injury update for Thursday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited.

Lawrence was not seen on the practice field during the media portion of practice.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Lawrence would be day-to-day with what he called a toe sprain, an injury that occurred on the final play of the first half of last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Yeah, that’s the plan. Like I said, all I can do is take it day by day, and if I can, I’ll be out there," Lawrence said Wednesday when asked if he would play in Week 14.

“You want to be conscious of anything new, so it’s maybe, Trevor is obviously day to day," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday. "If he makes this thing late, maybe there was something that was specific this week that we need to make sure we get on a Saturday afternoon potentially of we need you to feel what this throw feels like and the timing of it because it is unique, or something hey, we’ve got enough plays, we don’t need it in that section. You’re conscious of that going into the week though.

"There’s times like when we travel to London. We know that our Friday red zone day is a travel day, we try to be conscious of the install we have that week of knowing we’re not getting the time on task that we normally do. Let’s be conscious of new ideas, things like that. Kind of the same thing here. If there’s a receiver, quarterback, whatever it may be, tight end, that’s not going to participate in practice full speed, then we’re conscious of putting new things in the plan for those guys knowing we may not be able to get it with the guy that’s in there in the games. We do everything we can to avoid those situations.”

As for Muma, who has started the last two games, the Jaguars may be without the third-round rookie if he does not practice on Friday. Pederson has said in the past he usually wants to see a player practice in some facet before playing that week, which could mean first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd could be back in the starting lineup.

"That’s the thing about Devin. When we ended up playing Chad, we had a talk, and it wasn’t, ‘You’re being demoted. We’re trying to give you a chance to sit back and take a look at how the game was being played early on in the season, and Devin has handled it great," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday.

"He’s come back, he’s worked real hard, had a couple good weeks of practice, and it’s not like we’re going back to Devin. Devin has played these last couple weeks, but his role could expand depending on what happens with Chad. I’m excited for him to see him go back out there.”

