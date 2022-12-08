SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Police said that at around 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South Carter Road. The vehicle was swerving between the left and right lanes of travel, police said. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Mazda and contacted the driver, identified as Michelle Taylor, of Smyrna. Police said the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Taylor’s breath and observed other signs of impairment, so a DUI investigation ensued. Taylor was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that Taylor had four prior convictions for DUI, according to police.

