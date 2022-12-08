Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
SD girls’ basketball team big, athletic, bright
‘There’s a lot of firepower that we’re coming into the gym with this year’ . (Dec. 9, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team returns nearly all of its starters from last season and the Lady Seahawks are showing their connection on the court. “Our starting five...
Ocean City Today
SD team hampered by injuries early
‘If we become healthy, I think our strength will be our quickness,’ coach says. (Dec. 9, 2022) Once the Stephen Decatur boys’ basketball team gets everyone back on the court, the Seahawks will be able to use speed to their advantage. “If we become healthy, I think our...
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
WBOC
Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
WMDT.com
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
firststateupdate.com
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
WBOC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Seaford
Seaford, Del. - A man was killed after being hit by a car yesterday in Seaford, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that around 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction and was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. The man was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. As a result, the Caravan hit the pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries.
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!
Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
WMDT.com
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
WBOC
Smyrna Woman Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Police said that at around 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South Carter Road. The vehicle was swerving between the left and right lanes of travel, police said. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Mazda and contacted the driver, identified as Michelle Taylor, of Smyrna. Police said the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Taylor’s breath and observed other signs of impairment, so a DUI investigation ensued. Taylor was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed that Taylor had four prior convictions for DUI, according to police.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: A Crash West of Lewes Leaves 3 Injured & 2 Dead
UPDATED – 12/13/22 – 12pm – Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as 104 year old Irma Koch of Lewes. =============================================================. UPDATED – 12/12/22 – 12pm –...
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
Cape Gazette
McFee-Hayden wedding announced
Maureen McFee Hayden and Sean Hayden were united in marriage Oct. 1, 2022, at Memory Lane Ranch & Lodge, Dripping Springs, Texas. Officiating the ceremony was Logan Short, best friend of the bride and Lewes native. The bride is the daughter of Maryann McFee and the late Doug McFee, of...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Woman Charged With Fifth DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 59-year-old Michelle Taylor of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. Officials said on December 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a dark blue Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WBOC
Hit-and-run Leads to Arrest in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Polcie say troopers arrested a Delmar man on DUI and assault charges after a hit-and-run crash. Troopers said that on Friday, Dec. 9 a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped for traffic on John J. Williams Highway. A Ford van traveling behind the Land Rover failed to stop and, according to troopers, rear-ended the Land Rover. Troopers say the driver of the van, 53-year-old Steven Shores, got out of his vehicle, confronted the 69-year-old man, and threw him into the road before driving off.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
