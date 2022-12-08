Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned

Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
A final wish: Loved ones plan birthday parade for 4-year-old terminal cancer patient
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — For the past couple of weeks, Heather Krings and her husband Jack take shifts staying at the hospital with their youngest daughter, Delaney. Less than two months ago, Delaney Krings was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She is just 4-years-old. “It’s something that’s not treatable...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky auto repair shops see an increase in business
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Automotive repair companies in lexington have seen business continue as usual as people continue to bring their cars in for service. Tim Morris with Car Masters in Lexington says it’s been steady business throughout the years. “Whether they’re keeping their cars, they’re putting the repairs...
