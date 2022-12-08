ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
OHIO STATE
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mike Zunino, free-agent catcher, to sign with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino is set to sign with the Cleveland Guardians, a club source confirmed Tuesday to cleveland.com. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal first reported that Zunino, 31, and the Guardians were in agreement on a contract pending review of medical reports. The deal is for one year and $6 million according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
CLEVELAND, OH
Marvin Harrison Jr. nears Ohio State football All-America history after The Sporting News honor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marvin Harrison Jr. remains on the cusp of making All-American history for Ohio State football receivers. The sophomore was the Buckeyes’ only first-team selection on The Sporting News All-America team, announced Tuesday. That makes him four-for-four on the major lists, with only the American Football Coaches Association to be announced on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
How will the Browns turn it around next season with limited cap space and no first-round pick? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay!, I answer Browns questions about the outlook for 2023, Jacoby Brissett, and more. Hey Mary Kay: What gives you hope that this franchise can actually turn this around for next year? They will be strapped for cash for the foreseeable future and they don’t have much draft capital. — Thank you Mary Kay! #makeusbelievers, Jeff Lerner, Avon, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football Playoff odds 2022-23: Ohio State vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff odds for 2022-23 feature the No. 4 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio football fans are fired up to see their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff, and this time around they’ll be able to legally bet on all the action. That’s because legal sports betting will soon be launched statewide, on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing both retail and online sportsbooks to prospective users.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland, OH
