Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: how to claim top pre-reg offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio bettors can score two exciting bonuses this month when they pre-register with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX here.
BetMGM bonus code CLEVELANDCOM: $1,000 backed bet for NBA, college hoops
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A big night in hoops demands a big BetMGM bonus code offer, which you can get here, that unlocks four-digit bet...
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch for free (12/11/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The next installment of the Battle of Ohio comes Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and...
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch live for free (12/11/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In...
Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians returned home from the winter meetings in San Diego with a deal to sign first baseman Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33 million deal. Bell has a player option to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 1....
Bronny, Bryce James sign NIL representation deals with Klutch Sports Group
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of LeBron James, have signed with the Klutch Sports Group to pursue name, image and likeness endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, the agency announced. Of course, the agency was founded by Rich Paul and currently represents LeBron and several other high-profile athletes in the...
Trey Hendrickson won’t go on IR with ‘wrist issue’, status for Tampa Bay game up in the air
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a “wrist issue”, according to coach Zac Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news after the Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns that Hendrickson played much of the second half with a broken wrist and would be “absent a few weeks.”
Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Live updates as Cleveland begins short road trip
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers have won their last three games against the San Antonio Spurs and are looking to go for their fourth tonight as they head to San Antonio for the only time this season. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Cavs (18-10) were without Donovan...
The Bengals have some serious injury concerns to manage this week: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The grind of the NFL season is catching up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report. Aside from several season-ending injuries to Drew Sample and Chidobe Awuzie, and D.J. Reader and Ja’Marr Chase missing time in the middle of the year, the Bengals have mostly stayed healthy through the first 14 weeks of the season.
Mike Zunino, free-agent catcher, to sign with Cleveland Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino is set to sign with the Cleveland Guardians, a club source confirmed Tuesday to cleveland.com. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal first reported that Zunino, 31, and the Guardians were in agreement on a contract pending review of medical reports. The deal is for one year and $6 million according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Marvin Harrison Jr. nears Ohio State football All-America history after The Sporting News honor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marvin Harrison Jr. remains on the cusp of making All-American history for Ohio State football receivers. The sophomore was the Buckeyes’ only first-team selection on The Sporting News All-America team, announced Tuesday. That makes him four-for-four on the major lists, with only the American Football Coaches Association to be announced on Wednesday.
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Deshaun Watson provided best chance to win; Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley not ruled out: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson put only 10 points on the board in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, and has thrown one touchdown pass in two games, but Kevin Stefanski never gave any thought to starting Jacoby Brissett in Cincinnati despite the magnitude of the game. Would...
Zac Taylor was surprised to see injured WR Tee Higgins playing on opening drive against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor came up with a list of situations he might consider using Tee Higgins in a 23-10 win over the Browns after the receiver injured his hamstring during pregame warmups. The third-and-7 on their opening drive was not one of them. Higgins somehow...
‘Hop on the bandwagon’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 23-10 win vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- For the first time since Joe Burrow arrived in Cincinnati, the Bengals are winners in the Battle of Ohio. With a 23-10 win over the Browns Sunday, the Bengals moved to 9-4. The loss to Baltimore earlier in the season is the only thing preventing the Bengals from claiming first place in the AFC North.
How will the Browns turn it around next season with limited cap space and no first-round pick? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay!, I answer Browns questions about the outlook for 2023, Jacoby Brissett, and more. Hey Mary Kay: What gives you hope that this franchise can actually turn this around for next year? They will be strapped for cash for the foreseeable future and they don’t have much draft capital. — Thank you Mary Kay! #makeusbelievers, Jeff Lerner, Avon, Ohio.
College Football Playoff odds 2022-23: Ohio State vs. Georgia
The College Football Playoff odds for 2022-23 feature the No. 4 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio football fans are fired up to see their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff, and this time around they’ll be able to legally bet on all the action. That’s because legal sports betting will soon be launched statewide, on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing both retail and online sportsbooks to prospective users.
Why Bengals offensive coaches huddled up for a ‘12 o’clock on the dot’ emergency meeting before facing the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame injury to Cincinnati starting wide receiver Tee Higgins upended the coaching staff’s offensive game plan. It forced Bengals coach Zac Taylor to call a staff meeting at “12 o’clock on the dot” as told reporters after the game to sort out the changes they needed to make.
