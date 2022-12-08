CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with showers expected after midnight. While conditions could be breezy during the day, winds will pick up as the front moves through with gusts up to 29 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thusday will see more rain and wind with highs in the mid 40s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO