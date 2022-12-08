Boston Public Health Commission warns residents of rising flu cases

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission is warning residents after more than 700 cases of flu were reported across the city last week.

According to BPHC, there has also been a rapid increase in flu-related hospitalizations for children in the past week.

BPHC says these high numbers are concerning and that last year, the highest number of flu cases reported in a given week topped out at 250 cases in mid-December.

“The current levels of influenza activity are concerning, and this high level is occurring much earlier in the season than usual,” said BPHC.

Children and adolescents younger than 18 years old make up 59 percent of the cases.

According to BPHC, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, and South End are the communities with the highest number of cases.

Flu season is generally considered to be from October to May with the highest number of cases usually occurring between December and February.

