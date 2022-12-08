more like the officer was distracted and caused his car to flip over.. A lie is way to easy to tell...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
Pedestrian killed in crash on Plank Road, according to BRPD
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
Trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend stretches into week 2
EBRSO searching for work release inmate
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID person accused of robbing convenience store
LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
East Baton Rouge EMS upgrading to new dispatch system
1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 5