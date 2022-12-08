ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Osirus I am
5d ago

more like the officer was distracted and caused his car to flip over.. A lie is way to easy to tell...

theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says

One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Clayton Drive and another injured elsewhere in the same neighborhood, officials say. The shooting reportedly happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said they are investigating two scenes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian killed in crash on Plank Road, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, the driver of a Cadillac Sedan crashed into a pedestrian on Plank Road near Cannon Street around 6:15 p.m. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for work release inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Baton Rouge EMS upgrading to new dispatch system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge EMS is launching a new priority dispatch system Tuesday, Dec. 13 that will give you peace of mind when you call your local emergency number for assistance. Highly trained emergency dispatchers will be ready to handle your needs with timeliness and expert care.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash after two people were hit by a vehicle while walking, officials confirm. The crash reportedly occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13. Officials said one person was killed and another victim was taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

WAFB

