This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Another day, another court ruling against Donald Trump; this time, a major blow to his defense in his Mar-a-Lago lawsuit! On Thursday December 1st, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed an order previously issued by US District Judge Aileen Cannon which had called for the appointment of a special master to oversee the review of classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and to prohibit any review of the seized material until this was done – two terms requested in Trump’s Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief submitted on August 22nd.

2 DAYS AGO