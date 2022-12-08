ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 7

Beyond Done
5d ago

If the real GOP ever expects to be taken seriously again they need to get rid of McCarthy & his extremist extortionist counterparts.

Reply(1)
15
Steven Boomer
4d ago

dumb that's what the Republicans are delay lie because you have nothing for the American people

Reply
6
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
shefinds

Judge’s Latest Ruling 'Utterly Demolished' Donald Trump, Legal Expert Says

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Another day, another court ruling against Donald Trump; this time, a major blow to his defense in his Mar-a-Lago lawsuit! On Thursday December 1st, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed an order previously issued by US District Judge Aileen Cannon which had called for the appointment of a special master to oversee the review of classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and to prohibit any review of the seized material until this was done – two terms requested in Trump’s Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief submitted on August 22nd.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy