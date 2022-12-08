Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: December 13
1. Grand Rapids is ranking in the top 10 best cities for ice skating in 2023. LawnStarter curated the list. They looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. They also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating...
Fox17
Bubble Bash to be held at the B.O.B. following 2-year hiatus
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bubble Bash returns to the B.O.B. following a two-year hiatus!. This year’s event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5–9 p.m. The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says the Bubble Bash will feature live jazz music, international wine samples, appetizers and raffles.
nomadlawyer.org
Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
Fox17
GRPS midterm results recertified, prop 3 recount may be finished Dec. 14
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The recount of one precinct in the city of Grand Rapids for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is complete. Tuesday, election workers recertified the results of the Grand Rapids Public Schools vote. "We concluded and recertified the original results for the Grand...
Fox17
Ada Christian Elementary students deliver bus full of donations to Dégagé
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at Ada Christian School brought donated items to Dégagé Ministries following a “stuff the bus” event. The delivery was made on Monday at the Grand Rapids homeless shelter. Dégagé says the items will be added to the Heartside...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell Health opens rehab center
Health care leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new healing space in Grand Rapids. Corewell Health on Wednesday, Dec. 7, opened a new sub-acute rehabilitation (SAR) facility, which will provide short-term rehabilitation to people recovering from surgery, serious injury or illness. The new facility, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, is...
Fox17
FOREVER HOME: Meet Madicen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When I asked 15-year-old Madicen what her favorite board game was, the answer was easy. “My favorite game of all is Ticket to Ride,” Madicen said. I can vouch Madicen is a master at the railway race across the continental U.S. Soft spoken at...
Patmos Library closes early over safety concerns
Patmos Library, which was recently defunded by voters over LGBTQ books on its shelves, closed early on Monday due to safety concerns.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Fox17
Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan transforming the fight against heart disease
The newly formed Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is transforming the fight against heart disease, the number one cause of death in the United States. The network combines the expertise of Trinity Health and the University of Michigan Health-West, along with more than 125 years of cardiovascular leadership from Michigan Medicine.
rvbusiness.com
Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV
Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
These 4 Michigan cities are among the most "Magical Winter Wonderland Towns" in the U.S.
Michiganders won’t need to go far to experience winter “magic” this season! TripsToDiscover.com featured four Michigan cities on a list of the most “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”: Munising, Frankenmuth, Holland and Marquette.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is resigning from her position as Superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education made the announcement on Monday evening during a board meeting. The Board says Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities after serving at KPS...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Fox17
6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
Comments / 2