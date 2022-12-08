ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: December 13

1. Grand Rapids is ranking in the top 10 best cities for ice skating in 2023. LawnStarter curated the list. They looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. They also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bubble Bash to be held at the B.O.B. following 2-year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bubble Bash returns to the B.O.B. following a two-year hiatus!. This year’s event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5–9 p.m. The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says the Bubble Bash will feature live jazz music, international wine samples, appetizers and raffles.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell Health opens rehab center

Health care leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new healing space in Grand Rapids. Corewell Health on Wednesday, Dec. 7, opened a new sub-acute rehabilitation (SAR) facility, which will provide short-term rehabilitation to people recovering from surgery, serious injury or illness. The new facility, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

FOREVER HOME: Meet Madicen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When I asked 15-year-old Madicen what her favorite board game was, the answer was easy. “My favorite game of all is Ticket to Ride,” Madicen said. I can vouch Madicen is a master at the railway race across the continental U.S. Soft spoken at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is resigning from her position as Superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education made the announcement on Monday evening during a board meeting. The Board says Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities after serving at KPS...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

6th graders learn baking skills at Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket, Relative Foods and Amazon hosted a baking class for middle schoolers Monday!. Chef Bryan Nader taught sixth graders how to bake using natural ingredients that were grown locally, according to Amazon. “We've been partnering with Amazon for the last three years,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI

