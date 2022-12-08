ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

eenews.net

Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sen. Rob Portman gives farewell remarks

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Outgoing two-term U.S. Sen. Rob Portman delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon as he gets ready to leave office and close to two years after he announced he would retire. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, touched on bipartisanship during his time in public...
CINCINNATI, OH
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
lootpress.com

Democrat Woelfel Selected Senate Minority Leader

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature. Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate. “I am grateful...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

