Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat
West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
NBC4 Columbus
Sen. Rob Portman gives farewell remarks
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Outgoing two-term U.S. Sen. Rob Portman delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon as he gets ready to leave office and close to two years after he announced he would retire. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, touched on bipartisanship during his time in public...
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio sprints to make deals in his last days in Congress
WASHINGTON, D. C. – In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
Outgoing Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says the 'biggest change' he's seen in his congressional career is 'how confrontational Republicans have become'
"I think the biggest change in the institution is how confrontational Republicans have become," Hoyer recently told The Washington Post.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
White House dodges question on returning political donations from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The White House refused to say whether President Biden planned to return political contributions from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Trump-linked lawyer Harmeet Dhillon weighing bid to replace McDaniel as RNC chair
Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican lawyer with close ties to former President Donald Trump, is weighing a run for chair of the Republican National Committee.
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution
The Alaska Republican called Trump's suggestion to rip up portions of the Constitution "an affront to our Republic."
Lee Zeldin says he will not run for RNC chairman and rebukes Ronna McDaniel
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced Wednesday he will not seek the position of chairman of the Republican National Committee but did call for current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down amid recent GOP underperformance.
lootpress.com
Democrat Woelfel Selected Senate Minority Leader
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The elected Democrats in the West Virginia Senate met Tuesday to select their new Minority Leader for the 86th Legislature. Senator Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) was chosen to replace Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), who did not win his bid for re-election to the Senate. “I am grateful...
Comments / 3