Reddit's recap celebrates the most popular posts of 2022
Recap: Reddit has published its annual recap, a look back at the year that was as we prepare to dive head-first into 2023. The "front page of the Internet" was home to more than 100,000 active communities in 2022 that collectively generated over 430 million posts, an increase of 14 percent compared to last year. As of November 20, the site has registered more than 24 billion upvotes this year as well as 2.5+ billion total comments, a seven percent year over year increase.
9to5Mac
Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform
We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.
Digital Trends
Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review
At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
Reddit Recap 2022 now available, here’s what you need to know
Reddit is another platform to bring a 2022 Recap to its audience. Redditors can experience a variety of “fun and interesting stats” that are translated and localized for users’ preferred language, including a summary of time spent on the platform, content users have engaged with, and communities they viewed or joined.
