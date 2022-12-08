Read full article on original website
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
JCPD: officer attacked by dog during arrest
JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer is recovering following a dog attack Monday night. Jefferson City police says officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of trespassing. A suspect was inside their vehicle on the property when officers arrived. JCPD said...
Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department arrested two women believed to be responsible for stealing numerous packages from Columbia residents' porches. Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were arrested yesterday. The two Columbia residents were arrested for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and possession of a controlled substance. CPD said officers The post Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery
COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Misouri State Highway Patrol announces Trooper Caleb Hirner’s transfer to Marion and Ralls counties
Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces the following transfer effective January 6, 2023. Trooper Caleb L. Hirner will transfer from Troop B, Zone 3, Chariton and Linn counties, to Zone 8, Marion and Ralls counties. Hirner was appointed to the Patrol on January 6, 2020, as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class. He is a native of New London, Missouri, and graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.
Prosecution and defense ready to move forward with trial of Keith Comfort
COLUMBIA — Both the prosecution and defense announced Monday that they were ready to move forward with the murder trial for Keith Comfort. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he...
Columbia's Sidewalk Master Plan could be sped up with council approval
COLUMBIA - Additional sidewalks have been a need in Columbia for quite sometime now. To combat this, the city of Columbia came out with final touches on its Sidewalk Master Plan back in 2013. Initially, the plan included adding 40 sidewalks around town with others to be added in the future.
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks. Tara Knedler, then 38 and...
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Department is actively trying to fill its ongoing staffing shortage by adding more training opportunities. "We have several opportunities here," Capt. Brian Leer said. "We need the help." The department currently has 34 vacancies: Five control room officers;11 detention officers14 deputy sheriffs or deputy sheriff trainees;Two service The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
