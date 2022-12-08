ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Giants-Washington rivalry adds its next chapter with playoff fates in balance

If the Giants played their home games in Gotham City, then the Eagles would almost certainly be the consensus Joker, the archest of their arch-enemies, especially in a year when the Eagles are soaring. The Cowboys would probably check in as the Penguin: always a potential thorn in the side, not quite as menacing as the Joker. The Commanders? For many fans, they’re the Riddler: still a nemesis, still a contemptible foe, but a step or two behind the others in the pecking order of odium. There is one notable fan who didn’t see it that way. “I don’t think there’s any question,...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy