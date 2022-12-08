Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new technique to reduce swelling caused by Lymphedema
(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes. Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.
Healthline
What Tests Can Diagnose a Stroke?
Every minute counts when it comes to getting the correct diagnosis for a stroke. Specific imaging tests can not only diagnose a stroke, but can also determine the type of stroke. An accurate diagnosis is essential for ensuring you get the right treatment. Stroke happens when the blood supply to...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If Your Platelet Count Is High?
When platelets are high, clots form more easily in the blood vessels, reducing blood flow. The decreased blood flow results in various complications, such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. Platelets or thrombocytes are blood cells that are formed in the bone marrow. These cells help form blood clots and stop...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
Healthline
Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?
Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
Healthline
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Healthline
Heart Arrhythmia Caused by Circular Electrical Activity
Irregular heartbeats are known as arrhythmias, and they can be caused by circular electrical activity. That may happen because of a condition, including Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. Medications or surgery may be possible for treatment. If you feel like your heart is beating to a different rhythm you’re not alone. Irregular...
psychreg.org
Repairing Gut Saves Brain Function After Stroke
Stroke is a leading cause of death, dementia and serious long-term disability. According to the American Heart Association, stroke patients also have a greater risk of depression, which negatively affects functional and cognitive recovery. The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for treating stroke, which is a type of...
Medical News Today
What to know about Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome
Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (FHCS) is a rare complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). FHCS occurs almost exclusively in females and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and malaise. Other names for FHCS may include gonococcal perihepatitis and perihepatitis syndrome. The condition occurs as a potential complication of PID, when a...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of ALS?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease is a progressive, fatal type of motor neuron disease. ALS affects motor neurons, which control voluntary muscles. These muscles help with functions, such as chewing, talking, and moving arms and legs. Symptoms worsen gradually, causing difficulty walking, swallowing, and, eventually, breathing.
Comments / 0