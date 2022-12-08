Read full article on original website
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
easyreadernews.com
Sea of Santas floods Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach Strand in support of Mychal’s Learning Place
A sea of Santas flooded the Strand, between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Saturday morning. The occasion was the Fourth Annual California Santa Stroll, in support of Mychal’s Learning Place. The more than 800 Santas was a record, despite the threat of rain, according to Mychal’s founding executive director...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach King Harbor boats ‘Share Your Imagination’ for the holidays
This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
easyreadernews.com
Surfboard shaper Jarvis, woodworker Herwegh open Gallery 208 in Manhattan Beach
The former Third Gallery location, at 208 Manhattan Beach Blvd., in downtown Manhattan Beach, is now actually a gallery. Third Gallery, a women’s boutique, recently moved from its longtime Manhattan Beach Boulevard location a few blocks south to the former Cotton Cargo boutique location, at 815 Manhattan Avenue. Cotton Cargo, which opened in 1979, closed in June, following the passing of owner Rose Jacobson, at age 94.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
easyreadernews.com
Highlights from Manhattan Beach Fireworks show
Hundreds of people came to Manhattan Beach Sunday night for the annualManhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks show, sponsored each year by Skechers and produced by Pete Moffett. Here’s a short video of the awesome finale.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
sanclementetimes.com
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach Coordinating Council named its students of the month
The Manhattan Beach Coordinating Council named its students of the month at its November luncheon, ( left to right) Isla Sellers (Robinson Elementary) Eve Prodromides (American Martyrs), Brent Torres (Mira Costa High School) Sandra Baxter-Nuzzi (Manhattan Beach Middle School),Naomi Abraham (Grand View Elementary), and Grayson Nugent (Robinson Elementary). Grand View Elementary student of the month Trussell Meyer is not pictured. Photo courtesy MBCC.
SoCal to see sunshine Tuesday as temperatures remain cold
The weekend winter storm is moving out of Southern California and the next few days should be clear, but cold.
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years
The home is now on the market for the first time, following the death of owner Margaret Russell late last year at the age of 109. The post Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
easyreadernews.com
Japanese American? American Japanese?
The Manhattan Beach Silver Lake Ramen’s take on Asian fusion has its charms, but doesn’t always work. When the dark and moisture-heavy clouds of winter gather, soup is on my mind. Often I make it at home, using homemade stocks cooked down from bones and vegetable ends. But since dining out is one of the great joys of my life, I go out for it too. I don’t like driving in the rain, but on some soggy nights the trip to Torrance for Korean tofu stew is worth it, and a little local jaunt to El Segundo for hot and sour or to the nearby Thai place for a bowl of tom yum is a no-brainer.
foxla.com
LA City Council's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES - Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire...
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
easyreadernews.com
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino
The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
