The Manhattan Beach Silver Lake Ramen’s take on Asian fusion has its charms, but doesn’t always work. When the dark and moisture-heavy clouds of winter gather, soup is on my mind. Often I make it at home, using homemade stocks cooked down from bones and vegetable ends. But since dining out is one of the great joys of my life, I go out for it too. I don’t like driving in the rain, but on some soggy nights the trip to Torrance for Korean tofu stew is worth it, and a little local jaunt to El Segundo for hot and sour or to the nearby Thai place for a bowl of tom yum is a no-brainer.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO