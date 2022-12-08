ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted for murder in Huntsville shooting during filming of music video

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man charged with murder in connection to a 2021 shooting that happened during the filming of a music video has been indicted, according to court documents.

24-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman , who now claims self-defense, was booked back into the Madison County Jail on November 23, 2022, after a warrant was served for his arrest following the indictment.

The Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) Captain Michael Johnson at the time said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on May 29, 2021, in the 200-block of Binford Drive.

Randall Strong, Jr., 20, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, according to HPD.

TMZ reported that the shooting happened while rapper Boosie was filming a music video, who would later tweet about the incident.

Johnson said a “large gathering” was happening on Huntsville Housing Authority’s property. He added that when officers started arriving on the scene, around 50-100 people started to leave.

Christopher Freeman (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Freeman turned himself in at HPD headquarters the next morning, where he was booked on a $75,000 bond.

Court records show Freeman says he shot Strong in self-defense. Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer will rule on that motion in a bench trial scheduled for April 20, 2023.

