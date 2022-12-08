ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan, Ohio State Make CFP History

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBMsR_0jcFHDbv00

For this first time since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff will include two teams from the Big Ten Conference - No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

For No. 2 Michigan, it's been a dominant 2022 campaign. Not only did the Wolverines destroy the Buckeyes in Columbus by 22 points, they also defeated Purdue in convincing fashion to capture their second consecutive Big Ten Championship. The result was a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second-straight season, where they'll now face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

It's the first time in program history that the Wolverines have achieved 13 wins in a single-season, and they are currently the favorite to face either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State in the national championship game on January 9, 2023.

Speaking of Ohio State, the Buckeyes (11-1) managed to squeeze their way in to the college football playoff after both No. 4 USC and No. 3 TCU failed to win their conference championship games.

In spite of a 22-point loss at home to the Wolverines in the final game of the regular season, and failing to qualify for a shot at the conference championship, the playoff committee still viewed the Buckeyes as one of the top teams in the country - placing them in the No. 5 spot. That meant that a loss by USC and/or TCU would almost certainly place the Buckeyes in the CFP - and that's exactly what happened.

As a result, Michigan and Ohio State made College Football Playoff history - becoming the first two teams from the Big Ten Conference to make the CFP in the same season.

The only other conference that has sent two teams to the CFP in the same season is the SEC, and it was Alabama and Georgia both times (2017-18, 2021-22).

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Recruiting, TCU, Cade McNamara, NIL, Michigan Football In CFP

Michigan is definitely dealing with the transfer portal right now, in both directions. Second-year defensive lineman George Rooks his decided to leave Michigan, while U-M is still entertaining targets from other schools who have decided to jump into the portal themselves. We also talk about Cade McNamara's appearance on a podcast that makes his departure look worse than it once did.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Enters Peach Bowl As Underdog, A Role Buckeyes Have Often Thrived In, for First Time in Two Years

Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, Ohio State has been favored to win every football game it has played. The Buckeyes have been betting favorites to win all of their last 25 games, and were a double-digit favorite entering 22 of them – their first 11 regular-season games both last year and this year. The only games in the past two seasons in which oddsmakers have projected Ohio State’s opponent would even keep the game within single digits were each year’s Michigan game – both of which the Buckeyes lost by double digits – and last year’s three-point Rose Bowl win over Utah.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

At 12-1, the TCU Horned Frogs have landed themselves in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the inception of the playoff series in 2014. With a top-20 offense and a veteran quarterback who finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting, the Horned Frogs present an interesting challenge for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.
FORT WORTH, TX
WolverineDigest

Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit

Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital

One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy