Staten Island, NY

Fired Amazon organizer loses bid to revive race bias lawsuit

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to revive claims that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls, a pivotal figure in a campaign to unionize the company's workforce, because he is Black.

A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief order said a judge in Brooklyn correctly ruled that Smalls' 2020 firing after he organized a protest against Amazon had no connection to his race.

Amazon and lawyers for Smalls did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amazon fired Smalls in March 2020, saying he joined a protest at the Staten Island warehouse where he supervised other workers despite being on paid quarantine after he had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Smalls in a lawsuit filed that year said he was targeted because of his race and his advocacy for the warehouse's largely non-white workforce.

At a hearing last week, the 2nd Circuit judges said he failed to back up those claims and that his termination appeared to be connected to his complaints about safety conditions and not racial issues.

Smalls and other workers at the warehouse founded the Amazon Labor Union, which in April won the first U.S. union vote in Amazon's 27-year history. Workers at other Amazon warehouses in New York and Alabama have rejected unions.

Several complaints were filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board claiming Amazon illegally retaliated against pro-union workers at the Staten Island warehouse, including Smalls. Amazon has denied wrongdoing in those cases, which are pending.

Smalls became a high-profile figure after his firing, leading a boycott of Amazon and testifying before the U.S. Senate in a jacket that read "Eat the Rich".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 98

vietnam vet
3d ago

I have a DREAM; if I am obnoxious e enough to get fired, I can SUE FOR DISCRIMINATION . Better luck at your next fake job.

Reply
65
Pat Zimm
2d ago

He just gave up his game. He thought being the biggest mouth about unionizing would land him a union boss gig. After that failed now he's flinging around the race card. Bottom line is that this clown just doesn't want to actually work but would rather run his mouth for a living.

Reply
26
David Stoner
2d ago

Discrimination has been so over used and abused on a daily basis everytime something negative happens to a minority even if they bring it along themselves that when it actually happens to someone people are reluctant to believe them. People need to get off this damn racil bandwagon as all this crap is actually causing racism

Reply
23
 

Reuters

Reuters

