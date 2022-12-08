Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Man sentenced in downtown gun incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly shooting at members of a hunting club
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Michael Dale Roberson, 44, was arrested this morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony after allegedly shooting at members of a hunting club who were hunting on the property next to his home.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
alachuachronicle.com
Keystone Heights man arrested for shooting at Hyatt Place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Justin Sheppard, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, discharging a firearm in public, openly carrying a firearm, and disorderly intoxication after allegedly shooting at the door of the Downtown Gainesville Hyatt Place hotel. Sheppard allegedly fired...
WCJB
Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
alachuachronicle.com
Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
ocala-news.com
Weirsdale man accused of striking, choking woman during argument over laundry
A 31-year-old Weirsdale man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking and choking a woman during an argument over laundry. On Friday, December 9, two MCSO deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, one of the deputies made contact with the female victim who advised that she had been in a physical altercation with Ryan Michael Slyke.
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
alachuachronicle.com
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
WCJB
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday. Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family. Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for punching woman following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Daniel Agosto, 31, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with punching a woman he had never met until they were involved in a road rage incident. At about 3:30 p.m. on December 7, the victim told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that she was...
mycbs4.com
One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting
The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide
A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Comments / 0