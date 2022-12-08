ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Man sentenced in downtown gun incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colin Kinch Broome, 22, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months probation after the charges in a January incident were modified from aggravated assault to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and using a weapon while committing a felony. On January 30,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Keystone Heights man arrested for shooting at Hyatt Place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Justin Sheppard, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, discharging a firearm in public, openly carrying a firearm, and disorderly intoxication after allegedly shooting at the door of the Downtown Gainesville Hyatt Place hotel. Sheppard allegedly fired...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
STARKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man wanted for violation of probation arrested with stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marvin Lewis King, 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted for violation of probation in a previous case. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled King over...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Weirsdale man accused of striking, choking woman during argument over laundry

A 31-year-old Weirsdale man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking and choking a woman during an argument over laundry. On Friday, December 9, two MCSO deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, one of the deputies made contact with the female victim who advised that she had been in a physical altercation with Ryan Michael Slyke.
WEIRSDALE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting

The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide

A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL

