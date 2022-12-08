ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Methodist eyes $12M buildout in Cypress

Houston Methodist Hospital’s planned Cypress expansion is one step closer. The hospital expects to spend about $12 million to build out a structure, spanning 45,700 square feet, in what will be its ninth Houston-area hospital, at 24510 Northwest Freeway, between Barker-Cypress and Skinner roads. That’s about $263 per square...
Dhanani buys 50 acres in Sugar Land from Fluor Corp.

Fifty acres of what used to be a prison outside of Houston has mixed-use development in its future. Dhanani Private Equity Group purchased the land, off the U.S. Highway 59 and University Boulevard in Sugar Land, from Irving-based Fluor Corporation, the Houston Chronicle reported. The price wasn’t disclosed. Sugar...
Sugar Land’s namesake siloed for mixed-use redevelopment

Sugar Land’s industrial past could become a pretty sweet development. Puma Development, a boutique Houston real estate firm, wants to repurpose some of Sugar Land’s namesake factory buildings into a walkable mixed-use district. The Imperial Sugar property’s historic buildings on Kempner Street, near U.S. Highway 90 and State...
