UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an adult subject...

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO