Dec 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United (MANU.N) on Thursday posted a bigger first-quarter net loss, hurt by higher costs.

Net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 26.5 million pounds ($32.43 million), compared with a loss of 15.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8172 pounds)

