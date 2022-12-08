Read full article on original website
This Red Sox Player Helped In Recruitment Of Kenley Jansen
Before Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox last week, the three-time All-Star closer first had to make a phone call. Jansen told reporters at his introductory press conference with the Red Sox on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Kiké Hernández prior to agreeing to a two-year deal worth a reported $32 million, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Jansen and Hernández were teammates for six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and now are reunited in Boston.
Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Free Agent SS Carlos Correa Has 'Massive Offer' from Twins
Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Twins have offered star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa “a massive contract far beyond anything in franchise history.”. After opting out of the final two seasons of a three-year, $105 million contract he signed with the Twins the last offseason,...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Signs With Twins
Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez made his free agency decision on Monday. No, Vázquez will not be making his return to Boston next season. Instead, the Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Vázquez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Vázquez, 32,...
Guardians Sign C Mike Zunino to 1-Year Deal
According to MLB.com, the Cleveland Guardians have signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year, $6 million contract. Zunino appeared in just 36 games last season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in his left arm (non-throwing), hitting five home runs with 16 RBI. The 31-year-old had spent...
Braves Land Sean Murphy in 3-Team Trade
A massive three-team trade went down on Monday as the Atlanta Braves landed Sean Murphy. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Atlanta, the Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers came together to pull off the big deal on Monday. Murphy enjoyed a strong season in 2022, slashing .250/.332/.426 with 18...
How Sam Kennedy Addressed Xander Bogaerts’ Red Sox Exit
Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy spoke out publicly for the first time since Xander Bogaerts ended his 10-year run with the organization and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. With the departure comes a leadership and premier middle infield loss to Boston’s roster. Kennedy...
Giants Sign SP Ross Stripling to 2-Year, $25 Million Contract
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants have signed free agent starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. Stripling spent 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he enjoyed the best season of his career,...
Rays and Zach Eflin Finalize 3-Year Contract
The Tampa Bay Rays add yet another solid starter to an already strong rotation. On Tuesday, Zach Eflin and the Rays put the final touches on a three-year, $40 million contract, the richest in franchise history. The original agreement was made back on December 1st and was just made official two weeks later.
Chaim Bloom, Red Sox’s Offseason Attention Set On Trade Market
Though they’ve made a number of deals, it appears the Boston Red Sox still have moves to make if they hope to find themselves back in postseason contention. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom apparently has readjusted their path to get there. The loss of Xander Bogaerts will undoubtedly...
Guardians and Josh Bell Finalize 2-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians have finally officially added that middle-of-the-order bat to complement Jose Ramirez. Cleveland finalized their deal with first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year, $33 million contract. Bell and the Guardians agreed on a deal last week, but it was not confirmed until today. The former Pittsburgh Pirate...
MLB Insider Names Red Sox As ‘Best Fit’ For This All-Star Pitcher
Major League Baseball free agency has fired up since the winter meetings, but there still are quality names on the market. Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson remain the top shortstops on the market, and Carlos Rodón is the most sought-after pitcher, to whom the New York Yankees reportedly could deliver an offer “very soon.”
Blue Jays Land Chris Bassitt on 3-Year Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays added a significant piece to their starting rotation on Monday. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Chris Bassitt and the team agreed on a three-year, $63 million deal. The contract includes a no-trade clause where Bassitt can specify eight teams per year to which he cannot be traded. The completion of the trade will come pending a physical.
A.L. East Team Adds Potential Red Sox Free Agent Pitching Target
The Boston Red Sox will have to keep looking for starting rotation help as another name is off the market and this time they’re coming to the American League East. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays have added right-handed starter Chris Bassitt, and signed him to a three-year deal worth $63 million. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed and added it was the third-highest annual average given to a starting pitcher this offseason following Justin Verlander’s deal with the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom’s deal with the Texas Rangers.
MLB Rumors: Yankees Offer For Carlos Rodón Coming ‘Very Soon’
Carlos Rodón remains a free agent, but the Yankees could change that in the very near future. New York “has opened” talks with the pitcher and expects to make a “formal offer,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Tuesday reported, noting the Yankees’ offer was “expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday.”
How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Brittney Griner’s Return
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams expressed his excitement following the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner had previously spent 294 days under Russian detainment after she was charged with drug smuggling and possession charges on Aug. 4. After a Russian court found Griner guilty, she was then sentenced to nine years in prison which garnered much media attention in the United States, and sparked a reaction from many in support of her return — including Williams.
