Old Navy at Uptown Solon is set to close next month. The shopping center was built in 1999 at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Its current owner, San Franciso-based United Growth, purchased the shopping center in April 2021 for $10.1 million from Retail Value Inc., a Beachwood company formed to sell shopping centers owned by the former DDR Corp. At the time of purchase, the plaza was 66% occupied and featured stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Lumber Liquidators, in addition to the Old Navy location. Petco has also since closed.

SOLON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO