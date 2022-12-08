ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

7-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies of Bat Bite

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A child in Texas died late last year after being bitten by a bat in a rare human case of rabies, the CDC said Thursday. In a report on the case, one of just five such fatal human infections in 2021, the CDC said the 7-year-old boy was bitten in August after picking a bat up in his backyard. He told his parents, but the family did not immediately seek treatment “because there were no visible bite marks,” according to the report. Several weeks later, he began experiencing strange symptoms, including rashes and pains in his arms. Misdiagnosed with shingles, he worsened in the ensuing days, with symptoms like delusions, drooling, nausea, and vomiting. He was eventually hospitalized “for altered mental status, seizures, and hypersalivation” and finally diagnosed correctly. Despite attempting “aggressive intensive care” and an experimental vaccine, the boy died—22 days after his symptoms emerged. Rabies is invariably fatal once clinical signs begin to emerge, though survival rates are high if treatment is sought immediately after exposure.

Jalmaurer Gaming
4d ago

😳 I can't even imagine how terrifying that must have been for him 💔 Condolences to all the ppl whose lives have just been shattered by his passing 🙏 R.I.P. little man 🕊

Reply(1)
18
guest
4d ago

WTHeck I will never understand why the parents assumed no marks means no spreading of rabies.😱. I would have taken my child for a blood test if I can’t find visible marks. Geez people think!!!!

Reply(8)
13
deleted account
4d ago

I feel so sorry for this little boy. I don't know how dumb the parents can be. If you pick up a Bat or dead animal or any animal in your yard they can all carry rabies. They don't even have to be showing signs and they definitely don't have to be dead. Animals can spread rabies just by walking through your yard. And if the people come in contact with any saliva or droppings they can easily get rabies. Please people watch your children make them wash their hands when they come in. Tell them to stay away from any droppings or any animals they might see. Rabies is on the rise where we live and we're all being extra cautious. This bad might not have broke the skin but he left his drool on the little boy and that's all it takes. Rest in Jesus's arms little boy your mommy and daddy will be there again with you one day

Reply
8
