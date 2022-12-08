Read full article on original website
Related
Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is escalating and doubling down on several pledges about how he would run the lower chamber next year as he tries to beat back opposition from a handful of House Republicans who threaten to derail his Speakership bid. Over the weekend, he warned that any delay in Republicans taking […]
Residency records may deem Republican Lester Chang ineligible for office after Assembly race
Republican candidate Lester Chang won the Assembly seat in the 49th Assembly district over Peter Abbate nearly a month ago, but his victory may be short-lived.
Capitol rioter accused of assisting in Pelosi laptop theft pleads guilty to other charges
A New York man who is accused of assisting in the theft of a laptop belonging to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol has pleaded guilty to other charges stemming from his participation in the riot. Rafael Rondon of Watertown, N.Y., pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington,…
Comments / 0